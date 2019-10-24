2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Senior grad-transfer guard Jimmy Whitt, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK — A full circle frames the journey that sent Jimmy Whitt, Jr. (6-3 combo guard; Columbia, MO, native; former national Top 75 / 4-star prospect) to Arkansas, then SMU, and now back to Arkansas as a senior-graduate transfer who wants to play for new Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman while showcasing to Hog fans and himself that he belongs in one of the best basketball conferences in the country, the SEC.

Whitt is the seventh of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 season.

What we already know: After signing with the previous Arkansas coaching staff in 2015, Whitt averaged 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 32 games as a freshman in 2015-16 before transferring to SMU … as a fourth-year junior in ’18-19, Whitt gave the Ponies 12.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 35.1 minutes while shooting 48.8% field goals (including 14.3% from 3) and 56.8% free throws as a starter in all 30 games … Whitt finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in Arkansas’s annual Red-White game played on Oct. 5, and he tallied 7 points and team-highs in rebounds (9) and assists (5) in a team-high 31 minutes in Arkansas’s 79-64 exhibition-game win on Oct. 20 … combining the two dress-rehearsals, Whitt is one of four Hogs averaging double-figures scoring (10.5 ppg), he leads the team in rebounds (7.5 rpg) and assists (4.0 apg), and his turnovers per game (2.0) is second-best among the guards.

What to look for in ’19-20: At first glance Whitt’s lack of 3-point shooting seems to be at odds with a pace-and-space offense that puts a premium on creating opportunities beyond the arc, but Whitt checks a lot of boxes as a jack-of-all-trades combo guard who can help at the 1, 2, or 3 … a slasher who can get to the rim in a variety of ways … Whitt’s ability to be a floor leader and facilitator offer some unique qualities as he is an elite rebounder at the guard spot capable of turning a defensive board into instant transition, which will give himself and Arkansas’s best scoring options good looks in fast-break and secondary-break opportunities … it also means Whitt uniquely puts pressure on a defense from all points on the court, which brings added value to his impact on a game … Whitt’s plus-arm-length also benefits him as a defender, and in the two dress-rehearsals he’s been solid in on-ball and help scenarios … Whitt has also shown he can handle a heavy workload — over 35 minutes per game at SMU a season ago — so there will be no expanded-role growing pains should he be trusted with heavy minutes once the regular season unfolds.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks about Jimmy Whitt (late September): “I know he’s really excited. Obviously he had opportunities to No.1, stay where he was. And then once he hit the transfer portal he had a lot of opportunities. He was highly sought after because of his ability to rebound at the guard spot. You look at his wingspan defensively. And, he’s a real quality young man as well. I haven’t really asked him about the past (Whitt’s first stint at Arkansas) because it really doesn’t matter what his role was before. With any of the guys — Jimmy or any of them — we’re going off what we see and how they fit into our schemes and stuff.”

2019-20 Projection: Starter or top 7 rotation.