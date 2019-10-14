2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Junior wing Mason Jones

LITTLE ROCK — The strength of the 2019-20 Arkansas Razorbacks appears to be a veteran 5-man guard corps, and junior wing Mason Jones brings a proven resume in that group as the Hogs’ second leading returning scorer and leading returning rebounder from a year ago.

Jones is the third of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 season.

What we already know: When you look at Jones’s numbers from a year ago — 13.6 points (third on the team), 3.9 rebounds (second on the team), 2.8 assists (second on the team), 80.4% free throws (led the team) — you see all-around production and versatility … Jones was efficient from 3 (36.5%) and was probably Arkansas’s most effective slasher from the wing, and he was clutch with game-winning plays against Indiana (the first matchup at Bud Walton Arena) and on the road in win over SEC champion LSU … Jones also had a couple of 30-plus-point scoring games during his first season as a Hog … though he has a high court IQ, Jones was eratic at times in decision-making which led to up-and-down, inconsistent play — aspects that focus and maturity will go a long way to correct … Jones finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in the annual Red-White game that was played on Oct. 5.

What to look for in ’19-20: Word is Jones has been business-like in the offseason with a determination to be even better as a third-year junior … Jones’s attention to conditioning and nutrition are obvious as he looks to be in the best shape of his career … Jones and sophomore guard Isaiah Joe reportedly formed a bond this offseason, which should contribute to the pair taking their games to another level while complementing each other on the floor … in a pace-and-space offense, Jones has a chance to thrive as he economizes when to shoot, when to drive, and when to defer and move the ball … in small-ball lineups (four guards and a forward) Jones will be counted on to defend bigger forwards and rebound the basketball.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks about Mason Jones (late September): “Mason has worked really really hard on his body and watches what he eats. He’s been a guy that, if we practice at 2:30, at 6:15 in the morning there’s a pretty good chance he’s in there shooting with one of the grad assistants. His work ethic early in the morning, we had a little group that was kind of like the Breakfast Club. Before anybody got in the building there were three or four or five guys kind of shooting at 6:00 in the morning. He was one of the guys that spearheaded that group. Now with Mason, it’s just about consistency on a daily basis. There are practices where he shoots lights out and is phenomenal and then he’ll miss a couple of shots and then we kind of got to bring him back to where he’s got to get mentally. So, one of the things we’re talking to Mason a lot about is the consistency in his approach on a daily basis.”

2019-20 Projection: Starter and one of the team leaders in production.