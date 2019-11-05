’20 UA offer Moses Moody to anounce college decision on November 9th

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The long-awaited college decision of priority 2020 Arkansas target Moses Moody appears to be less than a week away as the Little Rock native announced today that he’ll go public with his commitment on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Moody (6-6 wing, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 29) will make his commitment announcement at 6 p.m. at the Arkansas Fitness and Athletics facility in Little Rock on Saturday. He announced his Final 3 schools — Arkansas, Michigan, and Virginia — on Oct. 28.

He took official visits to Arkansas and Michigan, but has not visited Virginia with no scheduled visit plans in the near future.

A source said on Monday that while Moody would commit soon, he may sign his national letter of intent in the spring period that begins in mid-April.