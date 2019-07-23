’20 Arkansas offer and 4-star forward Chris Moore of West Memphis looking to take unofficial visit to Fayetteville in August

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Arkansas offer Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national Top 100 / 4-star prospect) is planning to take an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in August although a date has not been firmed up yet, according to his brother Alvin Hawkins.

Moore took an official visit to Arkansas in the fall of 2018 and has been on campus several times for unofficial visits, and as a result Hawkins said Moore’s senior-year official visit itinerary will likely not include Arkansas.

“We have a great relationship (with Arkansas coaches), so it’s a matter of visiting some schools we haven’t been to yet,” Hawkins said. “Arkansas will be in the mix for Chris Moore.”

Moore plans to release his list of final 14 schools as soon as Friday, and expect to see the Hogs and even some blueblood schools to make the cut.

In addition to Arkansas, Moore took a junior-year official visit to Auburn. He has also taken unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Ole Miss, and Memphis.

Moore came into last week’s Nike Peach Jam as 17U Woodz Elite’s leading scorer at more than 17 points per game, and he had a strong showing including a 15-point, 19-rebound, 5-block performance during pool play — a reminder of the double-double capability he brings to the floor every night. Including the the 13-game Nike EYBL circuit regular-season, Moore finished fourth in “box plus/minus” in the league.

Moore is chiseled at 6-6, he’s quick and powerfully explosive, has an elite motor, and his improved handling and mid-range shooting skill that projects him to playing a 3/4-combo-forward role at the college level. Moore’s instincts and interior craft are reminiscent of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson, and his leadership and team-first mentality make him a priority for the Hogs.

Linked below are a couple of Chris Moore highlights from last weekend’s Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C. …