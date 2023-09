FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – 17-year-old Greenwood native Ben Bryan is now known as the “Minecraft Guy” among Razorback fans.

That’s because he created a full-scale Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in the videogame, “Minecraft.”

The project took him three years and over 400 hours to complete.

Our Courtney Mims had a chance to sit down with him this week to talk all about the project.

