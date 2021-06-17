16 Razorbacks Compete In U.S. Olympic Trials, Various National Championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Arkansas has eight athletes who will be involved with U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field, starting this weekend. Seven compete at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus with another, Hunter Woodhall, competing in Minnesota at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials.

An additional eight Razorbacks will compete internationally the following weekend at their respective national championships.

Current Razorbacks competing at Hayward field include Markus Ballengee (decathlon), Carl Elliott, III (110m hurdles), Tre’Bien Gilbert (110m hurdles), and Nicholas Hilson (400m hurdles).

Arkansas alums entered in the U.S. Olympic Trials include Andrew Irwin (pole vault), Jarrion Lawson (long jump), and Erich Sullins (hammer).

In the recent Track & Field News formchart for the Olympic Trials, the magazine predicts a runner-up finish for Lawson in the long jump.

Woodhall will compete at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, which is being held at McNight Stadium at Breck High School in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Woodhall is scheduled to race in the 100m on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and in the 400m on Saturday (4:30 p.m.). Live results will be available (http://live.halfmiletiming.com/meets/337/events).

The team announcement for the Tokyo Paralympics will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 20.

Friday’s schedule at the U.S. Olympic Trials will have hammer qualifying for Sullins. On Saturday, the decathlon begins for Ballengee along with pole vault qualifying for Irwin. The hammer final will be on Sunday while the pole vault final is on Monday.

Hurdle events begin next Thursday with Hilson in the 400m hurdles first round, while Gilbert and Elliott contest the first round of the 110m hurdles next Friday with Lawson in the qualifying round of the long jump.

Next weekend is when the Jamaica National Championships are held in Kingston, the Bahamas Championships in Nassau, the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, England, as well as the Danish National Championships in Odense, Denmark.

Razorbacks scheduled to compete in Jamaica include Ryan Brown (long jump), Omar McLeod (110m hurdles), Phillip Lemonious (110m hurdles), Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles), and Clive Pullen (triple jump).

Laquan Nairn will compete in long jump in Bahamas, Ruben Banks will compete in the hammer in England, and Kristoffer Hari competes in the sprints in Denmark.

Razorback Etamar Bhastekar already competed in a national championship earlier this week and won the Israeli pole vault title as he equaled his outdoor best of 17-6 ½. He will represent Israel in the pole vault during the European Athletics Team Championships this weekend in Bulgaria.

U.S. Olympic Trials | Arkansas entries

Friday, June 18, 2021

Time (PT) Event Athlete Noon M Shot Put Qualifying Ryan Crouser Trains in Fayetteville 12:05 p.m. M Hammer Qualifying Erich Sullins Alum 4:03 p.m. W 1,500m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz Alum Krissy Gear Junior 5:54 p.m. W 5,000m 1st Round Katie Izzo Junior Taylor Werner Alum 6:30 p.m. M Shot Put FINAL (Ryan Crouser) 6:37 p.m. W 100m 1st Round Jada Baylark Junior Kiara Parker Alum

Saturday, June 19, 2021

1:00 p.m. Decathlon 100m Markus Ballengee Junior 1:50 p.m. Decathlon Long Jump Ballengee 2:50 p.m. Decathlon Shot Put Ballengee 4:00 p.m. Decathlon High Jump Ballengee 4:30 p.m. M Pole Vault Qualifying Andrew Irwin Alum 5:04 p.m. W 100m Hurdles 1st Round Taliyah Brooks Alum Payton Chadwick Alum 6:03 p.m. W 100m Semifinal (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker) 6:18 p.m. Decathlon 400m Ballengee 6:40 p.m. W 1,500m Semifinal (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz) 7:51 p.m. W 100m FINAL (Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker)

Sunday, June 20, 2021

12:15 p.m. Decathlon 110m Hurdles Markus Ballengee 1:20 p.m. Decathlon Discus Ballengee 3:45 p.m. Decathlon Pole Vault Ballengee 4:25 p.m. M Hammer FINAL (Erich Sullins) 6:03 p.m. W 100m Hurdles Semifinal (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick) 6:15 p.m. Decathlon Javelin Ballengee 6:35 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase 1st Round Krissy Gear Junior 7:23 p.m. Decathlon 1,500m Ballengee 7:43 p.m. W 100m Hurdles FINAL (Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick)

Monday, June 21, 2021

3:30 p.m. M Pole Vault FINAL (Andrew Irwin) 5:05 p.m. W 1,500m FINAL (Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz) 5:40 p.m. W 5,000m FINAL (Katie Izzo, Taylor Werner)

Tuesday, June 22 & Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | Rest Days

Thursday, June 24, 2021

5:00 p.m. W Pole Vault Qualifying Sandi Morris Alum Nastassja Campbell Sophomore Megan Clark Trains in Fayetteville Lauren Martinez Senior 6:31 p.m. W 200m 1st Round Jada Baylark 7:00 p.m. W 800m 1st Round Nikki Hiltz 7:32 p.m. M 400m Hurdles 1st Round Nicholas Hilson Senior 8:47 p.m. W 3k Steeplechase FINAL (Krissy Gear)

Friday, June 25, 2021

1:30 p.m. M Long Jump Qualifying Jarrion Lawson Alum 2:33 p.m. M 110m Hurdles 1st Round Carl Elliott, III Senior Tre’Bien Gilbert Sophomore 3:02 p.m. W 800m Semifinal (Nikki Hiltz) 3:18 p.m. M 400m Hurdles Semifinal (Nicholas Hilson) 3:35 p.m. W 400m Hurdles 1st Round Shamier Little Trains in Fayetteville 4:25 p.m. W 200m Semifinal (Jada Baylark)

Saturday, June 26, 2021

9:01 a.m. W 20km Race Walk Taylor Ewert Freshman 1:15 p.m. Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Taliyah Brooks 2:30 p.m. Heptathlon High Jump Brooks 4:40 p.m. Heptathlon Shot Put Brooks 5:38 p.m. Heptathlon 200m Brooks 5:40 p.m. W Pole Vault FINAL (Sandi Morris, Nastassja Campbell, Megan Clark, Lauren Martinez) 6:03 p.m. M 110m Hurdles Semifinal (Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert) 6:19 p.m. W 400m Hurdles Semifinal (Shamier Little) 6:35 p.m. M 400m Hurdles FINAL (Nicholas Hilson) 7:24 p.m. W 200m FINAL (Jada Baylark) 7:51 p.m. M 110m Hurdles FINAL (Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert)

Sunday, June 27, 2021

1:00 p.m. Heptathlon Long Jump Taliyah Brooks 2:15 p.m. Heptathlon Javelin Brooks 4:00 p.m. M Long Jump FINAL (Jarrion Lawson) 4:04 p.m. Heptathlon 800m Brooks 4:20 p.m. W 400m Hurdles FINAL (Shamier Little) 4:52 p.m. W 800m FINAL (Nikki Hiltz)

