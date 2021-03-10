10th SEC Indoor Coach Of The Year Honor For Chris Bucknam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam was selected SEC Indoor Coach of the Year, announced by the league office on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 3 nationally, defended its SEC Indoor team title last weekend scoring 116 points to finish 23 points ahead of LSU (93), who is ranked No. 2.

This is the 10th time Bucknam has been named SEC Indoor Coach of the Year and it is his 24th conference honor overall. Bucknam, in his 13th season at Arkansas, has also received the accolade nine times in cross country and five times during the outdoor season.

Scoring in all 14 events they entered among the 17 events contested at the indoor conference meet, 24 of the 27 Razorbacks competing produced team points.

Among eight medalists in the conference meet, Arkansas produced three silver and five bronze medals. In the history of the SEC Indoor Championships, which started in 1957, the Razorbacks became the first program to capture a team championship without an individual or relay title.

This weekend Arkansas serves as host of the NCAA Indoor Championships, which were canceled last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Events at the Randal Tyson Track Center will take place Thursday through Saturday, March 11-14, and live streams will be available each day through ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Awards | Men

Coach of the Year: Chris Bucknam, Arkansas Runner of the Year: Terrance Laird, LSU Field Athlete of the Year: JuVaughn Harrison, LSU Freshman Runner of the Year: Cole Bullock, Ole Miss Freshman Field Athlete of the Year: Sean Dixon-Bodie, LSU Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Matthew Boling, Georgia

2021 SEC INDOOR | ARKANSAS

Second Team All-SEC

Markus Ballengee

Gilbert Boit

Ryan Brown

Tre’Bien Gilbert

Kristoffer Hari

Amon Kemboi

Jacob McLeod

Freshman All-SEC

Ruben Banks

Rhett Nelson