Support Information for Family & Friends
There are many resources available for family & friends who are coping with emotional struggles due to someone suffering from addiction, and are aspiring to seek help for the addict.
It is important to know how to help someone before you attempt to help them. Misguided good intentions could potentially be more hazardous than help in the recovery process.
Narcotics Anonymous Meeting Search
Al-Anon & Alateen Meeting Search
Celebrate Recovery
Wolfe Street Foundation