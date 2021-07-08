Signs of Opioid Addiction


When using opioids has caused issues like job loss, money problems, or other hardships, a person’s continued use is a major warning sign of addiction. Other signs could also include:

Trying to stop or cut down on opioid use but not being able to.
Making mistakes at school or on the job because of using opioids.
Hurting relationships with family and friends because of opioid use.
Developing a tolerance and needing larger amounts of opioids to get high.
Overdosing on drugs.
Having strong cravings for opioids.