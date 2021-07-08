Signs of Opioid Addiction

When using opioids has caused issues like job loss, money problems, or other hardships, a person’s continued use is a major warning sign of addiction. Other signs could also include:
|Trying to stop or cut down on opioid use but not being able to.
|Making mistakes at school or on the job because of using opioids.
|Hurting relationships with family and friends because of opioid use.
|Developing a tolerance and needing larger amounts of opioids to get high.
|Overdosing on drugs.
|Having strong cravings for opioids.