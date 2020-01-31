Vanderbilt hires Aaron Henry as Dores’ new cornerbacks coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has hired Aaron Henry as his new cornerbacks coach, reuniting the assistant with the Commodores’ new defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

Mason announced the hiring Friday.

Henry spent the past three seasons as a defensive assistant at North Carolina State, including 2018 when he worked for Roof and the Wolfpack went 9-3. Henry started coaching safeties in 2017, then worked with N.C. State’s defensive backs in 2018 and 2019. The Wolfpack had 28 interceptions during Henry’s tenure.

Mason says Henry is a proven recruiter and technician.

Henry started as a defensive graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2014 and 2015. He was defensive backs coach at Rutgers in 2016. He played at Wisconsin as a defensive back between 2007 and 2011.

