Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to miss Colts’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Tennessee’s game Sunday in Indianapolis because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals.

Coach Mike Vrabel hired Schwartz, the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach, in April. The Titans currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, two off their total for 2020 when they were 30th in that category.

Vrabel said Wednesday that Schwartz has done everything he and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen have asked him to do.

”Everything that I thought it would be it has been, and just hope that everything can continue,” Vrabel said.

This will be the second time the Titans have been without a key defensive coach for a game in Indianapolis. Coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Colts on Nov. 18, 2018.

Tennessee (5-2) has a two-game lead in the division over the Colts (3-4).

