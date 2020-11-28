Titans activate 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kernand cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve, and linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts (7-3).

The Titans (7-3) also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday.

Tennessee also signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game. The Titans promoted linebacker Will Compton to the roster from the practice squad with linebacker Tuzar Skipper added as a COVID-19 fill-in, and both will revert to the practice squad following the game.

Compton is expected to replace linebacker Jayon Brown wearing the helmet to communicate with coaches. Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL