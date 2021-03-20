Titans 1st-round bust Isaiah Wilson released by Dolphins

MIAMI (AP)Tackle Isaiah Wilson, a first-round bust for the Tennessee Titans, lasted less than two weeks with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami released Wilson on Saturday after he was late for his physical and team meetings, and failed to show for workouts he had scheduled, a person familiar with the Dolphins’ decision said.

The person gave the reasons for Wilson’s release on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins didn’t comment beyond a brief news release. Wilson’s agent didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Miami acquired Wilson from Tennessee on March 8 in a trade that also involved a swap of seventh-round draft picks.

Wilson was the 29th overall draft pick in 2020, and his one season in Tennessee was filled with turmoil on and off the field. The Titans placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list in December to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called personal issues.

Wilson was drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft by Tennessee and played in one game for the Titans. He was acquired by Miami in a trade on March 17, 2021. The Brooklyn, New York native played at the University of Georgia, starting 24 games over his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons (2018-19).