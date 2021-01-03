The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 in two seasons.

Mike McCarthy will take lingering questions about game management into the offseason rather than the momentum of a four-game winning streak to finish a difficult first season as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

McCarthy didn't challenge a catch that set up a 50-yard field goal by New York's Graham Gano when it appeared the ground aided Dante Pettis' 10-yard grab in the Giants' 23-19 victory Sunday. Dallas (6-10) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.