The Latest: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson inactive due to illness

The Latest from Week 11 of the NFL (all times EST):

12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to an illness.

He’s not the only quarterback who’s been declared inactive for the early games. Detroit’s Jared Goff won’t play against the Cleveland Browns as he deals with an oblique injury.

Jackson’s illness apparently means that Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens against Chicago. Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start for the Lions with Goff out.

Goff got hurt last week in a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t practice this week. His status remains uncertain for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against Chicago.

The 27-year-old Boyle spent the previous three seasons as Green Bay’s No. 2 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. He had a solid training camp with Detroit but broke his thumb, underwent surgery and was on injured reserve until Friday.

— Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

