The Latest: Daniil Medvedev into 1st Slam final at US Open

Juan Sebastian Cabal, left, and Robert Farah, both of Colombia, hold up the championship trophy after defeating Marcel Granollers, of Spain, and Horacio Zeballos during the men’s doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

6:55 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev has reached his first Grand Slam final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The fifth-seeded Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until this one.

But he was the top player during the hard-court tuneup circuit and the title match at Flushing Meadows will be his fourth final in the last four events he’s entered.

The 78th-ranked Dimitrov eliminated Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal and was a point away from taking the first set against Medvedev in their semifinal.

But Dimitrov couldn’t convert that chance, played sloppily in the ensuing tiebreaker and then got broken in the second set’s last game.

Medvedev will face 18-time major champion Rafael Nadal or first-time Slam semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

6:20 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev has won the first two sets against Grigor Dimitrov, moving one set away from his first Grand Slam final.

The No. 5 seed leads 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The second set lasted exactly an hour after the first set went 61 minutes.

5:20 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev won the first set of his semifinal against Grigor Dimitrov in a tiebreaker.

The fifth-seeded Medvedev won the final two points and has a 7-6 (5) lead despite five double-faults and 18 unforced errors in the set.

4:50 p.m.

The fourth-seeded team of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka will play for the U.S. Open women’s doubles title.

Mertens and Sabalenka rallied to beat Caroline Dolehide and Vania King 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. They advance to play Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka for the championship on Sunday.

Barty won the women’s doubles title last year at Flushing Meadows with CoCo Vandeweghe.

Mertens and Sabalenka are trying to win their first Grand Slam title together, getting as far as the French Open semifinals this year.

2:30 p.m.

Top-seed Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombian men’s team to win the doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5 in the final Friday.

Cabal and Farah were already the first men’s doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1 after they won Wimbledon this year. They followed their Wimbledon championship with another strong run through the U.S. Open and won their fifth doubles title of the season.

They became the sixth team to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year in the Open era.

Cabal and Farah celebrated Friday a year after they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champs Mike Bryan and Jack Sock.

2:50 a.m.

Rafael Nadal has been gaining on Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title standings and has a chance to add to his total at the U.S. Open.

Nadal will try to move closer to a fourth championship at Flushing Meadows and 19th major overall when he meets No. 24 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday. Federer holds the men’s record of 20 majors.

The other semifinal will be No. 5 Daniil Medvedev against 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated Federer in the quarterfinals.

Dimitrov is the lowest-ranked U.S. Open semifinalist since 1991. Berrettini, Medvedev and Dimitrov all are trying to reach their first Grand Slam final.

