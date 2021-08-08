The Latest: 2021 class headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP)The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:

—

With the 20 members of the class of 2020 now enshrined, the Pro Football Hall of Fame turns its attention to inducting eight men from the class of 2021.

Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson and Alan Faneca are being inducted as modern-day players at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Tom Flores will enter in the coaching category, Drew Pearson in the senior category.

Bill Nunn, who was recognized posthumously in April from the contributors, will be featured in a video tribute.

Inducted on Saturday were coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue; safeties Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater, Donnie Shell, and Cliff Harris; receivers Harold Carmichael and Isaac Bruce; guard Steve Hutchinson and tackle Jimbo Covert; and running back Edgerrin James. Video tributes were paid to eight members of the class of 2020 or the centennial class who have died: executive George Young; safety Bobby Dillon; defensive tackle Alex Karras; offensive tackles Duke Slater and Winston Hill; NFL films co-founder Steve Sabol; receiver Mac Speedie; and defensive end/linebacker Ed Sprinkle.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL