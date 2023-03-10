HOUSTON TEXANS (3-13-1)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Rasheem Green, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis, QB Kyle Allen, RB Rex Burkhead, SS M.J. Stewart, G Justin McCray, CB Tavierre Thomas, ILB Neville Hewitt, WR Chris Moore, C Scott Quessenberry, RB Royce Freeman, CB Tremon Smith, WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard, TE Jordan Akins, QB Jeff Driskel, OLB Derek Rivers, LB Blake Cashman and S Jonathan Owens.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.

NEEDS: It would be easier to list what this rebuilding team with holes everywhere doesn’t need. But of all the areas where this team needs an upgrade, the most dire one is at quarterback where the past two seasons made it clear that Davis Mills is not the answer. The Texans are likely to take a quarterback with the second overall pick, but could use free agency to improve the talent around him. They could use a receiver even if John Metchie, who missed his entire rookie season after a cancer diagnosis, can make his NFL debut this year. On defense the most pressing need is at linebacker, a position that struggled mightily as the Texans ranked last in the NFL in rushing defense.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42 million. —

