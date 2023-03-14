BUFFALO BILLS (14-4)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Jordan Poyer, RB Devin Singletary, DL Jordan Phillips, DE Shaq Lawson, QB Case Keenum, RB Taiwan Jones, WR Cole Beasley, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Jake Kumerow, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Bobby Hart, OL Rodger Saffold, OL David Quessenberry, OL Greg Van Rotten, LB A.J. Klein, DB Jaquan Johnson, S Dean Marlowe.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Dane Jackson.

NEEDS: More salary cap space. The salary cap-squeezed Buffalo Bills have little money to work with even after GM Brandon Beane restructured the contracts of Josh Allen and Von Miller to free up more than $30 million of cap room. That still leaves the Bills little breathing room to begin filling numerous needs, which will include the likelihood of having to replace long-time defensive fixtures Edmunds and Poyer. The process began Sunday, with linebacker Matt Milano agreeing to sign a two-year contract extension in a move that freed up $6 million against the cap. Edmunds’ expected departure – he already has agreed to a deal with Chicago – leaves a huge hole in the middle of Buffalo’s defense, while Poyer was part of a veteran defensive secondary that included starters Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White. The Bills could use more experienced depth at receiver after Gabe Davis failed to establish himself at the No. 2 role opposite Stefon Diggs. Both lines are again in transition, though Saffold and Phillips expressed interest in returning under relatively modest contracts.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $12 million.

—

