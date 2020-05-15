Saints add versatile running back, returner Montgomery

METAIRIE, La. (AP)The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran running back Ty Montgomery, general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday.

The 6-foot, 216-pound Montgomery comes to New Orleans after spending last season in largely a reserve and special teams role with the New York Jets.

Montgomery rushed 15 times last season for 83 yards, caught 13 passes for 90 yards and returned 18 kickoffs for 364 yards.

Montgomery was a receiver in college at Stanford and converted to a running back after being selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2015 draft. He has appeared in 58 career games with 16 starts for Green Bay, Baltimore and the Jets.

He has rushed for 1,035 yards with seven touchdowns in his career to go with 120 receptions for 982 yards with three touchdowns. He also has returned 53 kickoffs for 1,158 yards.

In a corresponding move, the Saints waived tight end Mitch Loewen.

