Raiders sign RB Jalen Richard to 2-year extension

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP)The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Richard was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month before signing this deal.

Richard originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has become a key part of the offense with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Richard played all 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 323 yards and running 39 times for 145 yards.

Richard has played all 64 games since joining the Raiders. He has carried the ball 233 times for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns and caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three scores.

Richard has also played a large role on special teams, with 34 kickoff returns for 680 yards and 68 punt returns for 485 yards.

