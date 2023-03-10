LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Anthony Averett, OL Alex Bars, OT Jackson Barton, DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, WR Keelan Cole, G/OT Jermaine Eluemunor, S Matthias Farley, DE Clelin Ferrell, C Hroniss Grasu, S Duron Harmon, WR Mack Hollins, DE Jordan Jenkins, FB Jakob Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, LB Micah Kiser, LB Harvey Langi, TE Foster Moreau, DT Kyle Peko, LB Denzel Perryman, DE Isaac Rochell, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Jerry Tillery, CB Rock Ya-Sin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Curtis Bolton, S Roderic Teamer.

NEEDS: Quarterback is a good place to start after the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, and they have been mentioned as potential suitors for Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo. Las Vegas owns the seventh pick in the draft and also could go there for its next QB. Beyond that position, the Raiders have needs throughout their defense and on the offensive line. How much they commit financially to a quarterback will determine how much the Raiders can adequately address the rest of the roster.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $39 million.

—

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL