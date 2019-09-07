Raiders Antonio Brown requesting to be released

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown announced Saturday morning via Instagram he would like to be released.

Brown was fined $215,073.53 Friday for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4.

ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract.

By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources.



This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Brown took to Instagram requesting to be released stating,

‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me.

ESPN’s sports reporter Jeff Darlington says Brown told him, “There’s no way I play after they took that.”

I just got an email from Antonio Brown. He tells me the team “took away my guarantees.” He added there’s “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.” So at this moment, once again, don’t expect AB to play on Monday Night Football. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 7, 2019

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday Brown would play Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

With the recent request to be released, Brown will likely sit out Week 1.