Pro Football Hall of Fame to open all its exhibits Friday

CANTON, Ohio (AP)The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going to open all its exhibits on Friday, including several exhibits and areas that had remained offline since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the Hall for nearly three months last year.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement on Tuesday.

Among the attractions returning are the ”Madden” Xbox gaming systems, the ”Sounds of the NFL” theater and ”Magic Memories” photo booth. Seating in the ”A Game For Life” theater and the ”Super Bowl Theater”, which recently was updated with the 2020 season highlights and Tampa Bay’s victory in the Super Bowl, will return to full capacity.

The Hall of Fame Cafe will reopen June 7.

”Last March, the Hall of Fame made the difficult but necessary decision to close its doors for the health and safety of guests and employees,” Hall president and chief executive David Baker said.

”The Museum did not reopen until June 10 – a span of almost three months when the Hall never before had been closed for more than two days in a year. Today, we are thrilled to say, `The Pro Football Hall of Fame is totally reopening for business.”’

The opening of all museum areas coincides with the Pro Football Hall of Fame implementing revised State of Ohio and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Effective Friday, visitors to the Hall of Fame who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may stop wearing masks or maintaining social distance inside the museum. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. Hall employees will follow the same guidelines.

Numerous hand sanitation stations will be available and plexiglass barriers will stay in the retail store checkout and guest services welcome areas.

The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 29 through Labor Day.

