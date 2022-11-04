GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend.

The Packers’ injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week.

Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable.

Campbell’s absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday that Walker had worn the helmet a handful of days during training camp and for each of Green Bay’s three preseason games since Campbell didn’t play in them.

”It’s just different when you’ve got that green dot on your helmet, I’ll say that,” Walker said Friday. ”It’s way different.”

The first-round pick from Georgia said his accent occasionally has caused some issues when he’s tried to relay the calls.

”The calls, I try to say as best as I can and try to slow it down a little bit and get it out,” Walker said. ”But my accent sometimes makes it hard for people to understand me. That’s the only negative I have about me having the green dot is my accent. It’s hard for people to understand what I say sometimes because my words slur a lot from being down south.”

Walker was ejected from the Bills game after shoving Buffalo practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline. Walker apologized after the game.

The Packers (3-5) have lost four straight for the first time since 2016 and will be trying to avoid their first five-game skid since 2008. The Lions (1-6) have lost their last five.

