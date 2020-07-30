Packers put Crosby, two others on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers placed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive tackle Trevyon Hester on their COVID-19 reserve list.

The NFL has created this reserve list for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs aren’t permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old Crosby is the Packers’ career scoring leader with 1,575 points. Sternberger, a 2019 third-round draft pick from Texas A&M, missed the first half of his rookie season due to an ankle injury but is expected to have a much bigger role this year. He caught a touchdown pass in the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to San Francisco.

Green Bay’s moves come two days after Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess announced in an Instagram post that he is opting out of the 2020 season. Funchess said he made the decision for family reasons and noted that some of his closest relatives ”have experienced the life-threatening impact of COVID-19 first hand.”

—

