Packers place LB Kirksey, WR Lazard on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard have gone on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Kirksey left the 37-30 triumph in the first half with a pectoral injury Lazard played throughout the game and had a career-best performance with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

But the 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State showed up on the injury report this week. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Lazard hurt his core at some point during the game.

The injured reserve designation means that Kirksey and Lazard must sit out at least three games. The Packers (3-0) host the Atlanta Falcons (0-3) on Monday nightand then have an off week.

Going on injured reserve represents the latest misfortune for Kirksey, the main offseason addition to Green Bay’s defense.

Kirksey played all 16 games each of his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but a hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018 and a torn pectoral muscle caused him to play just two games last year.

Inside linebacker is one area where the Packers don’t have much depth. With Kirksey hurt Sunday, the Packers inside linebacker who played the most snaps was Ty Summers,whose only previous NFL regular-season experience had come on special teams.

Lazard’s absence could leave the Packers without their top two receivers for the Falcons game. Davante Adams missed the Saints game with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday, though he has practiced on a limited basis all week.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), outside linebackers Rashan Gary (ankle) and Za’Darius Smith (ankle), center Corey Linsley (groin) and punter JK Scott (illness) also are listed as questionable. Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) is doubtful.

Ervin was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Clark, Deguara and Smith practiced on a limited basis. Gary, Linsley, Scott and Lewis didn’t practice.

Linsley and Scott hadn’t appeared on the Packers’ injury report before Saturday.

