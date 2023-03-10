GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have hired Greg Williams as defensive passing game coordinator, promoted Ryan Downard to defensive backs coach and added the assistant head coach title to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the staff changes on Friday.

The Packers also have promoted outside linebackers coach Jason Rebrovich to pass rush specialist and hired Tim Lester as senior analyst, Rob Grosso as an offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber as special teams quality control coach.

Williams has spent the last four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ cornerbacks coach. Downard coached the Packers’ safeties last season after working as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2019-21.

Jerry Gray, who had been the Packers’ defensive backs/passing game coordinator, left to become the Atlanta Falcons’ assistant head coach/defense.

Bisaccia joined the Packers’ staff as special teams coordinator last season and helped Keisean Nixon develop into an All-Pro kick returner.

Lester went 37-32 as Western Michigan’s head coach from 2017-22. Grosso was a defensive quality control coach with the Cardinals from 2019-22. Wilber played in the NFL from 2012-21. —

