Packers assistant Montgomery out due to COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery won’t be with the team for its Monday night home opener with the Detroit Lions due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Packers announced Saturday that Montgomery won’t attend the Monday night game. His responsibilities will be divided among defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.

Green Bay’s defense also will be missing its top pass rusher for the Lions game. The Packers placed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserveFriday due to a back issue, making him unavailable for at least their next three games.

