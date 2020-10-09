‘No Comment:’ Jalen Ramsey mum about fight with Giants’ Tate

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Whatever happened before, during and after the post-game fight between Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, neither man is saying.

Ramsey declined to comment when he spoke to reporters Friday, his first media availability following the Rams’ 17-9 win on Sunday.

”We’re gonna talk about football, man,” Ramsey said during a video conference call. ”Everybody has kind of answered it already and I keep telling y’all `no comment,’ so I’m not gonna get into nothing. We talk about football. We got the Washington Football Team this week and that’s what’s important, honestly.”

Ramsey took essentially the same approach Tate did in his first interview Thursday, continuing the lack of clarity about what led up to the fight and what happened when they faced off. The Fox broadcast only showed the aftermath as teammates, coaches and staffers tried to separate the two men after they exchanged punches and ended up on the turf at SoFi Stadium. Rams and Giants players who spoke immediately after the game did not provide any details.

Tate and Ramsey repeatedly exchanged words during the game, with Ramsey making a hard tackle on Tate during a key stop in the fourth quarter of the first on-field meeting since their feud started.

”I don’t want to backpedal and discuss that because I don’t think, you know, going back to that is going to help us this week,” Tate said Thursday.

Ramsey said he does not expect to be disciplined by the NFL. He and Tate could be fined or suspended for their involvement in the fight, but the league has yet to announce any decision. Rams coach Sean McVay has said Ramsey would not be punished by the team, and Giants coach Joe Judge said the same regarding Tate.

The long-simmering quarrel revolves around the relationship between Ramsey and Breanna Tate, the mother of Ramsey’s two young children and Golden Tate’s sister. Ramsey and Breanna Tate broke up last year.

Golden Tate has lambasted Ramsey on social media for how the relationship ended, but he did not comment on the situation before playing the Rams. Ramsey did not speak to reporters last week.

Now, Ramsey insists his focus is on helping Los Angeles go undefeated against the NFC East this season.

”We’re going to continue taking it week by week, working hard, focus in game by game on what we can control,” said Ramsey, who signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension in September.

