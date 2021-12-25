NFL playoff scenarios entering Week 16:
AFC
CLINCHED: None
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1)
Kansas City clinches AFC West with:
1. KC win + LAC loss or tie OR
2. KC tie + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
1. KC win OR
2. KC tie + BUF loss OR
3. KC tie + IND loss OR
4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) vs. Buffalo (8-6)
New England clinches AFC East with:
1. NE win + MIA loss or tie
New England clinches playoff berth with:
1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR
2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR
3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR
5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5) vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night
Tennessee clinches AFC South with:
1. TEN win + IND loss
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR
2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie
NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.
NFC
CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North title
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4) vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
1. ARI win or tie OR
2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
7. NO loss or tie + SF loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4) vs. Washington (6-8)
Dallas clinches NFC East with:
1. DAL win or tie OR
2. PHI loss or tie OR
3. DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
1. NO loss or tie OR
2. SF loss OR
3. TB win or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7)
Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:
1. LAR win or tie OR
2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) at Carolina (5-9)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South with:
1. TB win or tie OR
2. NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR
2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR
3. MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
—
