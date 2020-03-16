NFL draft events for public in Las Vegas next month are canceled

The Arizona Cardinals have added one of the NFL's top receivers to join an intriguing young team aiming to make a big move in the NFC West.

The Cardinals acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade hasn't been officially announced. The NFL's business year begins Wednesday, when the trade can be completed.