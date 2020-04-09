NFL Calendar

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tom Brady entered his final season in New England with a strong inkling that it would be his last with the Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month said Wednesday on SiriusXM's ''The Howard Stern Show'' it was ''just time'' for a change, reiterating he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.