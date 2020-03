PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic from altering his team's preparations for the 2020 draft.

Colbert is well aware there are far larger issues facing the country than whether he and coach Mike Tomlin get to bound from pro day to pro day or bring potential prospects into the team's facility for interviews. So the Steelers will find a way to deal with it. Just like everyone else.