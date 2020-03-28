NFL Calendar

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)Melvin Gordon's futile holdout last season holds many a lesson for the sixth-year running back, including the realization that the former Chargers star still has plenty of doubters despite scoring 49 touchdowns in college and 47 more in the NFL.

''I'm coming in hungry, ready to work, with a chip on my shoulder,'' Gordon said in a video from Florida posted on the Denver Broncos' Twitter feed.