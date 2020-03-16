Breaking News
NFL Calendar

March 16 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT.

March 18 – Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

April 17 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 – NFL draft, Las Vegas.

May 19, 2020 – Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July – Training camps open.

Aug. 6 – Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 – Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5 – Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 – Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 – First full regular-season schedule.

