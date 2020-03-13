NFL Calendar

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP)The Denver Broncos placed the franchise tag on safetyJustin Simmons on Friday and also picked up the 2020 contract options on star pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

The tag on Simmons is worth $11.545 million, although chances are good the fifth-year safety will sign a long-term deal averaging more than $14 million a season before the July 15 deadline.