1  of  8
Breaking News
LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns Cher postpones Saturday’s North Little Rock performance due to coronavirus concerns, rescheduled to Sept. 20 5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6 WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of ADH gives update on state’s coronavirus response, school closures expected LR mayor issues declaration of emergency over coronavirus concerns SEC cancels remainder of Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville The Latest: Visitors banned from US Congress due to virus Dow falls 1,700 points as Trump’s crisis response underwhelms traders, slams stocks
1  of  10
Closings
Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District White Hall School District

NFL Calendar

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

March 16 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT.

March 18 – Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

March 29-April 1 – Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 – NFL draft, Las Vegas.

May 19, 2020 – Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July – Training camps open.

Aug. 6 – Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 – Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5 – Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 – Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 – First full regular-season schedule.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story