NFL Calendar

NEW YORK (AP)The NFL players' union executive committee voted 6-5 Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of a labor deal approved by NFL owners the previous day.

The owners' proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games. It will next be voted on by the 32 player representatives. Even if they reject it, the union is expected to bring the plan to the entire membership.