LA Rams’ 9 draft picks all sign contracts as testing begins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams’ other eight draft picks have all signed their contracts ahead of training camp.

The Rams announced the nine signings Monday while their rookies, quarterbacks and undrafted free agents reported for the start of camp and coronavirus testing.

Akers will compete with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown to replace Todd Gurley, who was released in the offseason after five prolific years with the Rams. Akers, the 52nd overall pick, rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida State.

Receiver Van Jefferson was the Rams’ other second-round pick. Los Angeles didn’t have a first-round draft choice for the fourth consecutive season.

The Rams’ veterans will report for testing Tuesday, and the players will be together for the first time Saturday at their training complex.

The Rams’ other draft pick signees were linebacker Terrell Lewis, safety Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, safety Jordan Fuller, linebacker Clay Johnston, kicker Sam Sloman and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL