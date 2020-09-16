Jets rookie LT Becton limited at practice with knee issue

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton was limited at practice Wednesday with a knee issue after being injured in the season-opening loss at Buffalo.

Coach Adam Gase said Becton would be monitored throughout practice and the team will be cautious with him. The No. 11 overall pick didn’t miss any snaps after he was hurt at some point in the game Sunday.

”He just never came out,” Gase said before practice Wednesday. ”We just checked him out and he just said, `I’m good,’ and went back in. We’re going to be careful here today and see how he feels tomorrow afterwards. He’s a tough guy. He wasn’t going to come out of the game.”

Becton was mostly solid in his NFL debut, often matching up against Jerry Hughes in Buffalo. He will have another tough task on Sunday in the home opener with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa.

Running back La’Mical Perine (ankle) sat out of practice and worked on strength and conditioning on the side with the trainers. He has been sidelined since being hurt in the team’s practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 30.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (neck) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck) were all limited.

Crowder had been listed last week with a hamstring issue, but practiced fully all three days leading to the opener.

Gase was optimistic that Williamson might be able to increase his practice reps this week after sitting out the opener.

”We’ll see how far we can take him in practice,” Gase said. ”The last thing we need is a setback. If we can figure out a way to get him into the game and get him as healthy as possible, that would be ideal. We’ve just got to manage his situation correctly.”

NOTES: The Jets signed ILB Paul Worrilow to the practice squad. Worrilow played in four games with New York and provides some depth at the team’s thin inside linebacker spot. … New York protected four players on its practice squad this week: RB Josh Adams, CB Javelin Guidry, WR Josh Malone and LB Alec Ogletree.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL