Jets place linebackers Sherwood, Cashman on IR

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Jets placed linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on injured reserve Tuesday, the latest hits to an already depleted unit.

Both Sherwood and Cashman were hurt last Sunday during New York’s 54-13 loss at New England, a game starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley missed with a hamstring injury.

Sherwood, a rookie who started four games, first left against New England to be checked for a concussion, was cleared to return and then ruptured an Achilles tendon. The fifth-round pick from Auburn is out for the season, finishing with 12 tackles.

Cashman, who injured his groin against the Patriots, lands on IR for the second time this season. He hurt a hamstring in the opener at Carolina and missed three games. Since being drafted in the fifth round out of Minnesota in 2019, Cashman has been limited to just 14 games because of various injuries.

The 1-5 Jets are extremely short-handed at linebacker – Del’Shawn Phillips is the only healthy player at the position on the active roster.

Mosley didn’t practice last week, and it’s uncertain if he’ll be available for the Jets’ game Sunday against Cincinnati.

Jarrad Davis, a projected starter after being signed in free agency, has been on IR since the start of the season with an ankle injury. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday there’s hope Davis could make his Jets debut Sunday.

Rookie Hamsah Nasirildeen remains on IR with a knee injury that has sidelined him the last two games.

Quincy Williams, a waiver pickup from Jacksonville, is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being hurt against the Patriots.

Noah Dawkins, who is on the practice squad, was elevated to the active roster last week and the Jets are likely to do so again this week. New York also signed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Reynolds, who has played for several NFL teams in nine seasons, previously played for Saleh in Jacksonville and San Francisco, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta.

The Jets also worked out several other linebackers during the players’ off day Tuesday.

In other moves, New York signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad and released safety Adrian Colbert.

–

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL