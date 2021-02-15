Jaguars announce hires of veteran executive Gamble, Stamper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the hiring of veteran NFL executive Tom Gamble and former Florida linebacker Ryan Stamper as director of player assessment Monday.

Gamble was named senior personnel executive and will assist general manager Trent Baalke in every aspect of the team’s front office. Stamper will work in player evaluation, assessment and culture development.

Stamper is the lone addition to Jacksonville’s staff who worked with new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He also played for Meyer at Florida.

Gamble is entering his 30th NFL season. He most recently served as assistant general manager of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes in 2020 after working as a senior advisor to the head coach and player personnel at Michigan (2017-19). Gamble worked alongside Baalke for years in San Francisco.

Stamper, a Jacksonville native, spent the past nine seasons of his career overseeing player development at Ohio State. He worked under Meyer for seven seasons.

