Jags re-sign Herndon before he becomes restricted free agent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon on Friday, preventing him from becoming a restricted free agent.

Herndon would have become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt, Herndon started 26 games over the past two seasons. He started opposite rookie CJ Henderson last year and was at his best as a nickel cornerback.

Jacksonville is not expected to re-sign veteran D.J. Hayden, making it likely that Herndon will compete to be the team’s nickel cornerback next season.

Henderson has 144 tackles, 18 pass breakups and three interceptions in three seasons.

