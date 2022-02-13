If you’re watching the Super Bowl with anyone and want to impress them with your football knowledge, we have some Carmen Sense for you to make it seem like you know what you’re talking about.

Here are four things you can say to fake like you know football ↓

LEVEL 1: When a receiver catches a ball close to the sideline, say: “DID HE GET BOTH FEET DOWN?” You can use this a lot through the game, and it shows you know the difference between college football, where only one foot is required to get down and pro, where you must have two feet down for it to count.

LEVEL 2: Any time there is a sack – this is when the quarterback is tackled before he has a chance to throw the ball – say, “HE HAS TO SEE THE PRESSURE COMING PRE-SNAP AND GET THE BALL OUT QUICK” or simply, “HE HAS TO GET THE BALL OUT QUICK.” Note, this might not apply every time, but the average viewer will hear that and think you really know what you’re talking about.

LEVEL 3: When the offense gets a first down, and they’re past the 50-yard line but outside field goal range (don’t worry about knowing field goal range because NBC will put up a big red line showing it) say: “THIS COULD BE FOUR DOWN TERRITORY.” This shows not only are you paying attention to the game, but you understand strategy.

BONUS: This is always safe to say before half time but can also apply to the end of the game. When there is a little over two minutes left on the clock, say: “YOU CAN’T FORGET THEY HAVE THE TWO MINUTE WARNING” This shows one of the most important parts about winning a football game in the clutch, and that is extensive knowledge of clock management.

Use any of these sayings, and you’re sure to impress at least one football fan watching the Super Bowl.