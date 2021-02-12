Houston Texans agree to “mutually part ways” with star defensive end J.J. Watt

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Houston Texans agree to ”mutually part ways” with star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories