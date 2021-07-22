Giants top draft pick Toney tests postive for COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J (AP)First-round draft pick Kadarius Toney has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting to training camp.

The Giants disclosed Thursday that the 20th pick overall was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Florida receiver reported for camp on Wednesday along with fellow rookies.

Toney is following NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.

The Giants selected Toney after trading with the Chicago Bears to move back from No. 11. He played in 38 games with 13 starts for the Gators, catching 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Giants also announced the signings of running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters.

Weber was a seventh-round draft choice in 2019 by the Dallas Cowboys, then coached by Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. The former Ohio State product spent that entire season on the Dallas practice squad. He has also been with Kansas City and Green Bay and was released by the Packers on June 9.

Weber rushed for 2,757 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Peters was signed as a rookie free agent by the Jets on May 2 and waived on July 2. In his four seasons at Auburn, he played in 50 games and had 101 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

