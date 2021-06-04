Giants sign 1st-rounder Kadarius Toney to complete class

The New York Giants have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-rounder Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday.

The Giants announced the signing late in the afternoon, hours after the team finished a voluntary workout at the team’s headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York opens a four-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday under second-year coach Joe Judge. The team posted a 6-10 record in finishing second to Washington in the NFC East last season.

The Giants selected Toney at No. 20 overall after swapping first-round picks with Chicago. The Bears took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11.

Toney played in 38 games with 13 starts at Florida. He caught 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns with a long reception of 66 yards. His selection will give third-year quarterback Daniel Jones another big-play option in a receiving group that includes Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram.

The Giants also might be able to use Toney in some gadget plays. He was a high school quarterback in Alabama who can run with the ball and throw an occasional pass. He also can contribute on punt and kickoff returns.

Toney had his best season in 2020, starting all 11 games and finishing with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 161 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries, averaged 12.6 yards on 11 punt returns and 22.1 yards on seven kickoff returns.

The Giants previously had signed linebacker/edge rusher Azeez Ojulari of Georgia (second round), cornerback Aaron Robinson of Central Florida (third), edge rusher Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (fourth), running back Gary Brightwell of Arizona and cornerback Rodarius Williams of Oklahoma State, the last two in the sixth round.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL