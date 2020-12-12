Giants QB Jones practices, questionable vs. Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Backup Colt McCoy started at quarterback last week in the Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Also for the Giants, inside linebacker Blake Martinez (back), cornerback Darney Holmes (knee), offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) are questionable. Martinez and Holmes didn’t practice on Friday. Peart was limited. Martinez ranks third in the NFL with 111 total tackles, including 63 solo.

The Cardinals expect to have veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Fitzgerald spent 13 days on the list and missed two games.

Arizona has several players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, including linebacker Isaiah Simmons (neck/back), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back), running back Kenyan Drake (hip), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back). Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) are out.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Hopkins was battling ”lingering soreness” but should be ”ready to roll” against the Giants.

Sunday’s game between New York (5-7) and Arizona (6-6) is crucial to both teams’ playoff hopes. The Giants are tied with Washington for first place in the NFC East. The Cardinals are third in the NFC West behind the Rams and Seahawks.

