Giants extend contract of Nick Gates after Solder’s opt out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Less than a week after left tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, the New York Giants extended the contract of third-year tackle Nick Gates.

The Giants announced Saturday that Gates had signed a two-year extension worth at least $6 million.

The Giants also confirmed they had signed placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. He reached an agreement with the team earlier this week after Aldrick Rosas was released in the wake of a hit-and-run accident in the offseason.

Gates started games at right guard and right tackle last season, He started 25 consecutive games at left tackle at Nebraska.

The Giants are expected to move first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas to left tackle to take over for Solder, who started every game the past two seasons. Gates, who played in all 16 games last season, and veteran Cam Fleming are expected to compete for the job at right tackle.

”We have faith in Nick Gates. … Last year he made a lot of progress. We are excited about him,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said before the draft.

Mike Remmers, who started most of last season at right tackle, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. Center Jon Halapio, who was hurt in the season finale last season, remains unsigned.

Gates joined the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2018 and spent that entire season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.

A former Jet who has played six years in the NFL, Catanzaro did not play in the NFL last season. The 29-year-old has made 119 of 142 field goal attempts and 182 of 196 extra point tries. He has had touchbacks on 61 percent of his kickoffs.

